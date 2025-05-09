HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
00:13
File image
File image
A high alert was sounded in Delhi, and all city government employees' leaves were cancelled as hostilities ramped up between India and Pakistan, with several border areas, including Jammu, coming under cross-border shelling. 

Strollers at India Gate, the iconic war memorial, were asked to leave, and traffic there regulated. 

Announcements were made by police, asking people to vacate the area. 

District magistrates held meetings with their subordinates to review health and disaster management preparedness in case of any emergency, officials said. 

"The police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," a police officer said. 

In a late evening order, the Delhi government's services department banned its employees from going on leave until further orders. 

An official in the New Delhi district said that a review meeting was held to check the preparedness of the health department and the disaster management apparatus. 

Another official in the East Delhi district administration said they are analysing the quick response mechanisms and identifying gaps. 

Security was heightened across the national capital with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled
LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

'We Heard Loud Explosions'
'We Heard Loud Explosions'

''Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.''Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD