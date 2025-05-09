High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

00:13

Strollers at India Gate, the iconic war memorial, were asked to leave, and traffic there regulated.





Announcements were made by police, asking people to vacate the area.





District magistrates held meetings with their subordinates to review health and disaster management preparedness in case of any emergency, officials said.





"The police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," a police officer said.





In a late evening order, the Delhi government's services department banned its employees from going on leave until further orders.





An official in the New Delhi district said that a review meeting was held to check the preparedness of the health department and the disaster management apparatus.





Another official in the East Delhi district administration said they are analysing the quick response mechanisms and identifying gaps.





Security was heightened across the national capital with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations. -- PTI

A high alert was sounded in Delhi, and all city government employees' leaves were cancelled as hostilities ramped up between India and Pakistan, with several border areas, including Jammu, coming under cross-border shelling.