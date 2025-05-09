HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Every single missile strike fired by Pakistan neutralised

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
12:57
Srinagar is on high alert as is Jammu and border states. Pic: Sharafat Ali/Reuters
Srinagar is on high alert as is Jammu and border states. Pic: Sharafat Ali/Reuters
As the situation escalates between India and Pakistan, with both sides indulging in retaliations following the launch of Operation Sindoor, sources confirmed that every missile fired by the neighbouring country was "intercepted or neutralised," with none being able to reach its intended target.

Pakistan attempted to escalate tensions by launching missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. However, the sources said that they were successfully neutralised.

According to sources, India's response depicts the strength of its air defence ecosystem, which has been established over the past 11 years. The Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies came together to create a firm aerial shield.

Moreover, it has been learnt that Indian armed forces struck deep into Pakistani territory while responding to the missile strikes, destroying a Chinese-supplied HQ-99 air defence unit in Lahore and damaging key radar infrastructure.

The sources informed that the Narendra Modi government didn't materialise the level of preparedness overnight, but has been upgrading India's air defence architecture since 2014. This includes a Rs 35,000 crore deal signed in 2018 for five 400 Triumf squadrons, of which three are operational along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Moreover, India signed a deal worth Rs 2.5 billion dollars with Israel for the deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), which remain active in frontline bases like Bhatinda, the sources said, adding that the centre also focused on developing Indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems.

The Operation Sindoor also marked the debut of loitering munitions - suicidal drones, ordered in 2021 and manufactured in India. The sources said these drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan's defences by surprise.

Harop drones of Israeli origin are now built locally, sources said. They were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore. 
-- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak
LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones

The Indian Army in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour
Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour

The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. The development came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD