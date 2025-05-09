Every single missile strike fired by Pakistan neutralised

12:57

Srinagar is on high alert as is Jammu and border states. Pic: Sharafat Ali/Reuters





Pakistan attempted to escalate tensions by launching missile strikes at Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. However, the sources said that they were successfully neutralised.





According to sources, India's response depicts the strength of its air defence ecosystem, which has been established over the past 11 years. The Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid, S-400 Triumf systems, Barak-8 missiles, Akash Surface-to-Air Missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies came together to create a firm aerial shield.





Moreover, it has been learnt that Indian armed forces struck deep into Pakistani territory while responding to the missile strikes, destroying a Chinese-supplied HQ-99 air defence unit in Lahore and damaging key radar infrastructure.





The sources informed that the Narendra Modi government didn't materialise the level of preparedness overnight, but has been upgrading India's air defence architecture since 2014. This includes a Rs 35,000 crore deal signed in 2018 for five 400 Triumf squadrons, of which three are operational along the borders with China and Pakistan.





Moreover, India signed a deal worth Rs 2.5 billion dollars with Israel for the deployment of Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), which remain active in frontline bases like Bhatinda, the sources said, adding that the centre also focused on developing Indigenous Akash missile batteries and DRDO-developed counter-drone systems.





The Operation Sindoor also marked the debut of loitering munitions - suicidal drones, ordered in 2021 and manufactured in India. The sources said these drones executed simultaneous, precision strikes across sectors, taking Pakistan's defences by surprise.





Harop drones of Israeli origin are now built locally, sources said. They were deployed to target and destroy air defence assets in Karachi and Lahore.

-- ANI

