EaseMyTrip issues travel advisory for Turkey, Azerbaijan

Fri, 09 May 2025
EaseMyTrip.com, EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, on Friday issued travel advisory, suggesting commuters to visit countries including Turkey and Azerbaijan only if it was unavoidable since these two countries have extended support to Pakistan amid increasing tensions with India following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

"Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly," EaseMyTrip posted on X. 

EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti expressed concerns over the recent development, stating that customers were advised to exercise utmost caution while travelling to sensitive regions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies
LIVE! Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies

Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer
Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer

A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on Friday morning, prompting swift action by local police and the air force. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, and experts...

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

