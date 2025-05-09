EaseMyTrip issues travel advisory for Turkey, Azerbaijan

14:00





"Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary. Stay informed. Travel responsibly," EaseMyTrip posted on X.





EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti expressed concerns over the recent development, stating that customers were advised to exercise utmost caution while travelling to sensitive regions. -- ANI

