Do NOT panic buy fuel, ample stocks: Oil companies

Fri, 09 May 2025
14:11
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, on Friday said ample stocks of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG are available in the country and there is no need for panic buying of fuel. The statement comes after social media was flooded with posts and videos showing people queuing at petrol pumps to stock fuel as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

"Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly," IOC said in a post on X. "There is no need for panic buying, fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets." 

Panic buying was mostly witnessed in states bordering Pakistan. Several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed". These had led to a fear of escalation in tension and panic buying. 

"Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," IOC said. 

India on Wednesday struck at nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, its deepest strikes inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack two weeks before. Thereafter, Pakistan attempted to unleash drones and missiles at Indian military targets in more than a dozen cities and towns, many of them home to air force bases. IOC advised the citizens to stay calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which will help the company in keeping their supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in a statement assured that sufficient petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG are available across its vast nationwide network. -- PTI

