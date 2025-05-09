HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi airport says operations remain normal

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
01:03
File image
File image
Delhi airport has said that operations are normal and some flights have been impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. 

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has put in place enhanced security arrangements. 

In a post on X, DIAL said operations remain normal at the airport while some flights are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security. 

"Please check with your airline for the latest updates. We urge everyone to rely only on official sources and avoid sharing unverified information. We're working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience," DIAL said. 

On Thursday, at least 90 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled
LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

'We Heard Loud Explosions'
'We Heard Loud Explosions'

''Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.''Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD