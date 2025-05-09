HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Defense related stocks in limelight; Ideaforge Tech jumps 18 pc

Fri, 09 May 2025
11:24
Defense stocks surged on Friday morning trade as India swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot, after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict. 

Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9, which were "effectively repulsed", the Indian Army said on Friday. Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X. 

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd zoomed 9.73 per cent, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd surged 5.89 per cent, Bharat Electronics Ltd rallied 4.88 per cent, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd went up by 3.63 per cent, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd climbed 3.60 per cent on the BSE. Drone manufacturers Ideaforge Technology Ltd jumped 18 per cent and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd rallied 4.99 per cent.

LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'
LIVE! 'Made in India air defence systems used to foil Pak attack'

Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army
Pak attacked entire western border with drones: Army

The Indian Army effectively repulsed multiple drone attacks and other munitions launched by Pakistan's armed forces along the western border on the intervening night of May 8-9. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control...

Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed
Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC, woman killed

A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani...

Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled
Sirens, blackouts in border states as Pak attack foiled

People in several districts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat spent an anxious night as authorities enforced blackouts amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'

'The way our President was greeted, that itself shows how far India has come.''People were aware of who she is, people know who our prime minister is.''Everybody knows India now and everybody respects India.'

