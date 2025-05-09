Dadar Chowpatty is open, don't listen to fake news: Police

16:13

"Fake messages are being circulated on WhatsApp groups regarding the closure of Dadar Chowpatty. Please be informed that Dadar Chowpatty remains open to all citizens. We urge all Mumbaikars to rely only on information shared through official government portals. Please refrain from forwarding or believing unverified news circulating on social media, forwarded messages, or unofficial online sources. Your cooperation will help us curb the spread of misinformation. #ActAgainstFakeNews #ReportFakeNews #MumbaiPolice4All."

For warmongers, a message from the Mumbai police: