HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dadar Chowpatty is open, don't listen to fake news: Police

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
16:13
File pic
File pic
For warmongers, a message from the Mumbai police: 

"Fake messages are being circulated on WhatsApp groups regarding the closure of Dadar Chowpatty. Please be informed that Dadar Chowpatty remains open to all citizens. We urge all Mumbaikars to rely only on information shared through official government portals. Please refrain from forwarding or believing unverified news circulating on social media, forwarded messages, or unofficial online sources. Your cooperation will help us curb the spread of misinformation. #ActAgainstFakeNews #ReportFakeNews #MumbaiPolice4All."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ban on firecrackers, drones in Gujarat till May 15
LIVE! Ban on firecrackers, drones in Gujarat till May 15

Debris resembling parts of missile found in Punjab
Debris resembling parts of missile found in Punjab

Debris resembling parts of a missile was found in a field in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, while metal parts of unidentified objects were discovered at two locations in Bathinda, sparking panic among locals. The incidents come after India...

'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'
'Pak Retaliation Will Invite More Indian Attacks'

'The Pakistani State has to realise that the pigeons have come home to roost.'

'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'

'India won't take anything from Pakistan lying down.'

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD