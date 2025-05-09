CRPF holds transfers, postpones trainings in view of hostilities with Pak

18:11

The paramilitary force has also directed more than two dozen of its companies, comprising about 2,400 personnel, to be moved to Jammu and Kashmir for "bolstering" security of the border areas along with the BSF and the Army, they said.





The headquarters of the force, sources told PTI, has ordered that all transfer and posting orders be kept in "abeyance" and officers and personnel be present in their place of posting in view of the emerging security situation along the western and northern front of the country.





The CRPF has also postponed till June a number of scheduled training programmes to be held for the troops and the officers have issued directions that the manpower be "retained" at their place of deployment for any possible exigency and avoid unnecessary travel, they said.





The Union Home Ministry has already asked the CRPF and other central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB to cancel all leaves and ensure "maximum" availability of troops in view of the escalation of the military offensive against Pakistan.





The top brass of the force, including CRPF director general GP Singh, who are presently camping in Chhattisgarh continuously for about 20 days, are also expected to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the three main combat theaters for the force. -- PTI

