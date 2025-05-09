HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CRPF holds transfers, postpones trainings in view of hostilities with Pak

Fri, 09 May 2025
18:11
File image
File image
The Central Reserve Police Force has deferred all transfer and posting orders and has postponed training courses for its personnel in view of the escalating military situation with Pakistan, official sources on Friday said. 

The paramilitary force has also directed more than two dozen of its companies, comprising about 2,400 personnel, to be moved to Jammu and Kashmir for "bolstering" security of the border areas along with the BSF and the Army, they said. 

The headquarters of the force, sources told PTI, has ordered that all transfer and posting orders be kept in "abeyance" and officers and personnel be present in their place of posting in view of the emerging security situation along the western and northern front of the country. 

The CRPF has also postponed till June a number of scheduled training programmes to be held for the troops and the officers have issued directions that the manpower be "retained" at their place of deployment for any possible exigency and avoid unnecessary travel, they said. 

The Union Home Ministry has already asked the CRPF and other central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB to cancel all leaves and ensure "maximum" availability of troops in view of the escalation of the military offensive against Pakistan. 

The top brass of the force, including CRPF director general GP Singh, who are presently camping in Chhattisgarh continuously for about 20 days, are also expected to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the three main combat theaters for the force. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan used Turkish Songar drones to attack India
LIVE! Pakistan used Turkish Songar drones to attack India

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri
Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri

A villager was killed and three others were injured in shelling by Pakistan in forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts early Friday morning, prompting Army troops to retaliate. The shelling also caused...

We are at war with...: Indian Ambassador to US
We are at war with...: Indian Ambassador to US

India is at war with terrorists and will bring justice to victims of the Pahalgam attack by holding the perpetrators accountable, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra has said. He underscored that India launched 'Operation Sindoor'...

'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'

'India enjoys conventional superiority, but nuclear deterrence imposes clear boundaries.'

