Crisil Puts IndusInd Bank's Debt Instrument On 'Rating Watch'

12:42





The bank's long-term instruments include Rs 4,000 crore of Tier-II and Rs 1,500 crore of infrastructure bonds.





CRISIL said the rating action follows the resignation of top two key managerial personnel and disclosure that the bank's internal audit department is reviewing the MFI business to address concerns brought to its attention during finalisation of accounts.





Separately, the bank had in March disclosed discrepancy in accounting of derivatives.





CRISIL noted that there has been no 'material outflow' in IndusInd Bank's deposits for the last two months. As on March 31, the bank had deposits of Rs 4.11 trillion and CASA (current account and saving account) ratio of 32.8 per cent. Deposits were at Rs 4.09 trillion and CASA at 34.9 per cent on December 31, 2024.







Subrata Panda, Business Standard There has been some outflow in deposits by retail and small business customers. Such deposits stood at Rs. 1.85 trillion as on March 31, compared to Rs 1.89 trillion on December 31, 2024.IndusInd, on March 10, told exchanges that an internal review had found discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and this would have an 'adverse impact' of 2.35 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024.The bank said on April 15 that PwC, engaged by the lender's board to validate the findings of the internal review, had identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and estimated a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024.

CRISIL Ratings has put IndusInd Bank's long-term debt instruments on 'watch with negative implications', citing the private-sector lender's review of its microfinance (MFI) business and the resignation of two top executives.