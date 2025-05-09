HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cinemas, malls to shut from sunset to sunrise in Mohali

Fri, 09 May 2025
17:00
The district administration in Punjab's Mohali on Friday ordered the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls from sunset to sunrise till further orders, officials said. 

The authorities also imposed a ban on the use of inverter, generator and any other power backup being used for outdoor lights, bill board, street lights etc. in Mohali till further orders, they said. 

The officials said that the public were also requested not to leave their houses unless urgent in the evening hours. This order shall remain in force with effect from May 9 till further orders. The fresh instructions come in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

