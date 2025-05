15:51

Shares of China's AVIC Chengdu Aircraft rose 40% this week, as Pakistan claimed it used AVIC-produced J-10C fighter jets to shoot down Indian combat aircraft -- including the advanced French-made Rafale -- during an aerial battle on Wednesday.





The escalating conflict between India and Pakistan could be offering the world a first real glimpse into how advanced Chinese military technology performs against proven Western hardware -- and Chinese defense stocks are already surging.