Follow Rediff on:      
BSF kills seven terrorists in Jammu

Fri, 09 May 2025
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post. 

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid. This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said. 

He said the troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post It also shared a thermal imager clip of the destruction of the said post. The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation. PTI

