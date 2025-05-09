Border tension: Several Kashmir schools switch to online mode

15:32

A damaged gurudwara at Poonch





As the schools have remained closed since May 7 following India's missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, leading private schools in the valley started online classes for their students on Friday.





"My kids have started to receive online education from today as it is not safe to venture out of homes, especially after what happened along the borders over the past three days," Saba Bhat, a mother of two, told PTI. Saba's two sons are students at a leading private school in Pampore area of Pulwama district. While she believes that there is nothing better than attending classes in person, online classes in the current scenario are the best option.





"Attending the school in person helps in overall personality development of the children but safety is of paramount importance. At least, this way the kids' academic progress will continue," she added. Samina Ashraf is all praise for the management of the school where her daughter and son are enrolled.

With tension between India and Pakistan forcing closure of educational institutions in Kashmir, several schools have switched to online mode of classes to ensure that students do not lose precious academic time.