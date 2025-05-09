HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bomb-like object recovered in Jaisalmer; area cordoned off

Fri, 09 May 2025
12:06
A projectile discovered near Amritsar
A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday morning, prompting swift action by the local police and air force. 

According to the police, the object was found near a nursery in the colony of the Jogis, located in front of Kishanghat under Kotwali police station area. Kotwali SHO Prem Daan said it seems to be a bomb-like object. Experts from the army are on their way Kishanghat to defuse it. 

"It it currently not known if it is live or destroyed," he said. Arjun Nath, a local, spotted the object and immediately informed Kishanghat Sarpanch representative Kalyan Ram, who then alerted authorities. Following this, teams from the local police and the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene, they said. 

The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure and further investigation is underway. The object resembled parts of a drone that was launched by Pakistan on Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm. However, official confirmation is awaited. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and follow safety instructions as security measures have been intensified in the region. PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL SUSPENDED amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been officially suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

LIVE! Restraint, restraint, restraint: China urges India, Pak
BSF kills 7 infiltrating terrorists, destroys Pak post
The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

Akash missiles key to neutralising Pak drones
The Indian Army in the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air raid alert sounded in Chandigarh for an hour
The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. The development came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

