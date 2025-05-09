'Bomb-like' iron piece falls near Pathankot border, forms a crater

19:56





According to villagers, the around-8-inch piece of the metal made an around 10-inch crater in the middle of a paved road.





Kariyal village is located 10 km from Nurpur and 12 km from Pathankot. According to eyewitnesses, Pardhan Joginder Singh and former head Ramesh Chand, around 8 pm on Thursday, they heard sound of explosions from the Pathankot side.





"A burning rocket-like object came from the sky and fell on the road with a loud sound. When we went to check the spot, we found a crater," one of them said.





The police took the piece into their possession. -- PTI

A 'bomb-like' piece of iron was discovered in Kariyal village of Gangth Panchayat in Kangra district on Friday.