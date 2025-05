20:45

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah





"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,' he posted on X.





"Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city,' his another post on X stated.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that there is total blackout in Jammu and he heard intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery as Pakistan fired drones in Samba sector.