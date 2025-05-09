Banks refute rumours, say ATMs well stocked and fully functional

18:26

File image





The announcements came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days on account of rising tension between India and Pakistan.





They also said that all their digital services are operating smoothly.





"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," India's largest bank, State Bank of India, said in a post on X.





India's largest lender also advised its customers not to rely on unverified information.





Similar messages have been posted by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank "All our digital services too are operating smoothly, ensuring a seamless banking experience from the comfort of your home," Punjab National Bank said in social media post.





Union Bank of India MD and CEO A Manimekhalai has said the bank has asked its staff in the border states to be cautious and follow all the guidelines issued by the local state level banking committee. -- PTI

Dismissing rumours, public sector banks including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank on Friday said their ATMs are fully functional, well-stocked, and that digital services are operating smoothly.