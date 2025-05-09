Ban on firecrackers, drones in Gujarat till May 15

16:08

The CM helmed a high-level meeting today





Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a high-level review of the state's preparedness in border districts on Friday.





The Chief Minister held a video conference with collectors and superintendents of police from affected regions and issued urgent instructions on evacuation, civil defence, healthcare, and communication systems. The review meeting held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar included Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi tweets, "No firecrackers or drones will be allowed in any functions or events in Gujarat until the 15th of this month. Kindly cooperate and follow the guidelines."