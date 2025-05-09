HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amit Shah speaks with DGs of central forces amid escalating tensions

Fri, 09 May 2025
Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with the director generals of border guarding forces to assess the situation.  

Shah also talked to the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force regarding airport security.  

Pakistan has targeted military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International boundary, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff wrote in a post on X.  

Indian Armed Forces have successfully neutralised the attack and no loss has been reported. 

"Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said.  

Pakistan Army has violated ceasefire and resorted to firing across the Line of Control. 

They have targeted Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

