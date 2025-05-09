Air raid sirens in Chandigarh, people told to stay indoors

10:49





According to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, "An air warning has been received from Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies."





Earlier today, Security has been heightened outside Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar. All the functions of the airport are shut until further notice. "There is adequate security at the airport. Only airport personnel are allowed inside. Police are continuously patrolling. The villagers have been made aware of protocols to be followed," said Airport ACP Yadwinder Singh. The Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed to ANI.

Air sirens were sounded across Chandigarh on Friday as part of a precautionary measure after the city received an alert from the local Air Force station about a possible attack, said the official.