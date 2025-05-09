38 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

19:41





From January this year, 265 Maoists have turned themselves in before Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, a release from the police said.





The 38 Maoists of various cadres decided to shun the path of naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members, it said.





The rebels laid down their arms and surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem superintendent of police B Rohit Raju, after learning about the development and welfare measures undertaken by the police and CRPF for the tribal people and welfare activities for the surrendered Maoists under the "Operation Cheyutha" programme, it said.





According to the police, the banned CPI-Maoist organisation has lost support and trust among the tribal people and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency areas. -- PTI

A total of 38 members of the outlawed CPI-Maoists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh state surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Friday.