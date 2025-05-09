HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Tahawwur Rana sent to Tihar till June 6

Fri, 09 May 2025
Share:
18:30
image
A Delhi court on Friday sent 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to Tihar Jail till June 6. 

The court remanded Rana to judicial custody after he was produced before special National Investigation Agency judge Chander Jit Singh a day before his custody with the NIA concluded. 

He was remanded to the judicial custody on the agency's plea. 

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India. 

On April 11, the court sent him to NIA custody for 18 days. 

On April 28, the court extended by 12 more days Rana's NIA custody after the agency told the court that Rana could spill the beans on the ongoing and future terror plans of the outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba and its chief Hafiz Saeed for India. 

The agency said it was interrogating Rana in a "measured" manner, considering his health as opposed to his claims of being questioned 20 hours a day. 

The NIA had sought his custody, claiming non-cooperation the part of Rana. 

On April 30, the court allowed the agency to collect Rana's voice and handwriting samples. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan used Turkish Songar drones to attack India
LIVE! Pakistan used Turkish Songar drones to attack India

Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz
Use diplomacy to end crisis: Sharif to PM brother Shehbaz

It was said that Sharif wanted the PML-N-led coalition government to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace between the two nuclear-armed states, saying he was not keen on taking an aggressive position, The Express...

Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri
Villager killed, 3 hurt in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri

A villager was killed and three others were injured in shelling by Pakistan in forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts early Friday morning, prompting Army troops to retaliate. The shelling also caused...

We are at war with...: Indian Ambassador to US
We are at war with...: Indian Ambassador to US

India is at war with terrorists and will bring justice to victims of the Pahalgam attack by holding the perpetrators accountable, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra has said. He underscored that India launched 'Operation Sindoor'...

'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'

'India enjoys conventional superiority, but nuclear deterrence imposes clear boundaries.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD