26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana taken to Tihar Jail

Fri, 09 May 2025
19:11
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was taken to the Tihar Jail in New Delhi amid heavy security on Friday evening, jail sources said. 

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court remanded Rana in judicial custody after he was produced before special National Investigation Agency judge Chander Jit Singh, a day before his NIA custody ended. 

"Rana was taken to the Tihar Jail after he was remanded in judicial custody. There was heavy security during his arrival and he will be kept in the high-security zone of the prison," a source said. 

Rana, a close associate of the main conspirator of the 26/11 attack, David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition. -- PTI

