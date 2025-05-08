HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan tried to bomb 15 places in India last night!

Thu, 08 May 2025
16:14
A destroyed mosque in Muridke
To put it succinctly this is what India did last night. 

-- On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

--  These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

-- This morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

LIVE! Pakistan tried to bomb 15 places in India last night!
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

When SC praised Col Qureshi who held Op Sindoor briefing
The top court also referred to the distinctions achieved by women officers, and put out an example of Col Qureshi's achievements.

