Pakistan F-16 shot down by Indian surface-to-air missile

Thu, 08 May 2025
22:33
File pic
File pic
An F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down in the evening by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system, sources told NDTV. 

This comes amid Pakistan's foiled attempt to target Jammu with drones and missiles.

The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, a key air force station of the Pakistani Air Force. The Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the fighter jet near the Sargodha air base, sources said. F-16 is one of the mainstays of the Pakistani air force, which has Chinese and French fighter jets. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army
LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

