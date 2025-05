23:07

File pic





A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said. Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout. The skies lit up as Pakistan fired missile/drones which were neutralised by Indian air defence system, a source said, adding there was no report of any damage.

A Pakistani pilot has been captured alive by India in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, say reports.