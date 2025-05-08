HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Leave cancelled for Punjab police, hospital staff

Thu, 08 May 2025
India readies itself amid looming war clouds. The Punjab Police cancels leaves of all its officers and employees with immediate effect, says the Police department.

Also, leave cancelled for medical officers in charge and staff posted at AAMs and UAAMs. They have been told to be prepared for emergency duty 24/7. "If called for duty anywhere and at any time, they should immediately report for duty. They should be available 24/7 and answer the calls promptly; otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be initiated," the National Health Mission, Chandigarh has said. 

LIVE! Pak PM briefs Turkey prez on 'valiant efforts of forces'
LIVE! Pak PM briefs Turkey prez on 'valiant efforts of forces'

'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'

'Indian Army officers always lead their men into battle or combat. Pakistani officers are seldom seen at the front.'

'Social media': Pak minister on proof of downing IAF jets
'Social media': Pak minister on proof of downing IAF jets

India dismissed claims on Pakistan social media about 'Operation Sindoor', saying the neighbouring country has unleashed a 'full-blown disinformation offensive' with 'lies' and digital theatrics to control the narrative.

Terror hotbeds in Muridke, Bahawalpur reduced to rubble
Terror hotbeds in Muridke, Bahawalpur reduced to rubble

A total of nine terror sites in Pakistan, including five in Pojk, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem), were targeted with meticulous planning to avoid civilian casualties.

'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'

'...and the country should be impoverished completely.''Once this is done, the political class would take over and then play a part in real democracy where the army is under the control of the government, not vice-versa.'

