With airport shut, IPL teams face logistical challenge ahead of games in Dharamsala

17:21





Dharamsala, which is due to host the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash on Thursday, has one more match left on schedule -- the May 11 game between Punjab and Mumbai Indians. For Thursday's game, both teams have touched base. But the usage of floodlights in the evening match is a security issue given the tense situation and could have a bearing on whether the match goes ahead as scheduled.





"We have not got any written intimation from either the BCCI, or the central and state governments about cancellation of tomorrow's match. Unless there is any official instruction, we are going ahead with the schedule," a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

The travel plans of IPL teams which are scheduled to play in Dharamsala this week have gone for a toss due to the temporary closure of the hill town's airport after India's missile attack on Pakistan and the BCCI is weighing its options to deal with the volatile situation.