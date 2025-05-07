Were IAF's Rafale fighter jets downed in Op Sindoor?

10:10

Muzaffarabad in PoK





The label shows an aircraft part from French filtration company Le Bozec et Gautier. Le Bozec is a French-based subsidiary of Minnesota's Donaldson Company.





A press release from Donaldson in 2005, when it acquired Le Bozec, says the French company "designs, manufactures and sells filtration equipment for the management of air, fuel, hydraulic fluid and air pressure on aircraft and helicopters."





CNN has not been able to independently verify whether the part shown in the pictures came from a Rafale jet, nor Pakistan's claims of shooting down the aircraft.





The Rafale fighters are made by France's Dassault Aviation.

Pictures taken of parts of an aircraft that crashed during Operation Sindoor show the label of a French manufacturer, lending support to Pakistan's claims that it had shot down three of India's top-of-the-line Rafale fighter jets, reports CNN.