Unseasonal rain in Mumbai affects local train, flight services

Wed, 07 May 2025
19:21
Mumbai received unseasonal showers accompanied by thunder and strong winds on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, providing a respite from heat while briefly affecting local train services and the flight schedule.

In south Mumbai, thunder and rain were reported around 4 PM at the same time when a mock civil defence drill was being conducted at Cross Maidan. 

Amid gusty winds, a green sheet typically used for construction activities landed on the overhead wires between Churchgate and Marine Lines railway stations.

Separately, a tree branch fell on the overhead wire at the Marine Lines station.

A Western Railway spokesperson said that the UP and Down slow line suburban services were temporarily held up at 4.25 pm, while fast line services are running normally.

Flights at Mumbai Airport are facing delays due to the weather.

Domestic carrier IndiGo issued an advisory to passengers stating that the airline's flight schedule was affected due to the weather disruption.

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains sweeping across Mumbai. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control. We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out," IndiGo said.

Earlier in the day, Dahisar, Borivali and other suburbs of Mumbai were lashed by heavy rain, causing the accumulation of ankle-deep water in Dahisar Toll Naka and other areas.

Heavy showers were reported in Dombivali, Thane, Diva, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the morning hours.  -- PTI

Photo: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

