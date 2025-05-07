HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UN team arrives at site in PoK bombed in Op Sindoor

Wed, 07 May 2025
14:26
A building bombed by India's air strike in Pak and PoK this morning
A United Nations team has arrived at a site in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that Islamabad says was hit by India's strikes, a CNN stringer said.

The CNN stringer at the site reported seeing two white UN vehicles in the city of Muzaffarabad, where Pakistan said a mosque was struck early Wednesday.

India claimed that no military sites were targeted in its strikes and that there had been no reports of civilian casualties.

Pakistan, however, said Wednesday's strikes had harmed civilians and targeted mosques across six locations in its territory.

