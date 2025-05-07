Terrorist training camps destroyed with precision: Rajnath

17:27





"With the aim of breaking morale of terrorists, this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner. India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps. We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all. Targets we had set have been destroyed with precision as per plan. Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity."

"I salute bravery of our armed forces," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.