Terrorist training camps destroyed with precision: Rajnath

Wed, 07 May 2025
17:27
"I salute bravery of our armed forces," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.

"With the aim of breaking morale of terrorists, this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner. India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps. We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all. Targets we had set have been destroyed with precision as per plan. Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity."

TOP STORIES

India cautions Chinese media over 'Op Sindoor' posts
India cautions Chinese media over 'Op Sindoor' posts

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has warned China's state-run tabloid Global Times to verify information before spreading it on social media. The embassy accused the publication of spreading disinformation about Indian military strikes on...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K
12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 28 persons were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

