HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Terror HQs of JeM, LeT, Hizbul targeted in IAF strikes

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
08:36
Representative image
Representative image
Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF hitting nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
 
Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).
 
Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted.
 
Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
 
The sources said that besides logistics, the Pakistani army and ISI used the services of Special Services Group (SSG) to facilitate the training of terrorists in these camps.
 
The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civiliansby terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
 
"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am.
 
It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a major base of...

LIVE! Terror HQs of JeM, LeT, Hizbul targeted in IAF strikes
LIVE! Terror HQs of JeM, LeT, Hizbul targeted in IAF strikes

3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor

Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district, officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured.

India briefs US on strikes against terror targets in Pak
India briefs US on strikes against terror targets in Pak

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the country's missile strikes against nine terrorist targets in Pakistan. The strikes, dubbed "Operation Sindoor," targeted terrorist...

Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response

The Pakistan Army has vowed to respond to Indian air strikes that targeted locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. The strikes were carried out from within Indian airspace, according to the army spokesman, who said that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD