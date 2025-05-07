HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sirens blare across many states as mock drills begin

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
16:49
A mock drill at Khan Market
A mock drill at Khan Market
Blaring sirens, residents rushing to safer places, injured people being carried away on stretchers -- these were some of the scenes witnessed across the 55 locations where mock security drills were carried out by authorities in the national capital.

Under the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out. PCR vans and fire engines were stationed at multiple locations while there was a heavy deployment of security personnel and civil defence volunteers. 

At Khan Market, alarm sirens were played and people were asked to run as part of the evacuation drill that was carried out. In Chandni Chowk, a mock drill was carried out in the presence of civil defence volunteers, personnel and NCC cadets. Alarm sirens were blaring in the market area as the evacuation drill began at Chandni Chowk near Town Hall, prompting people to run towards safer places.

A civil defence team from Central Railway on Wednesday conducted a mock drill at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, one of the busiest stations and the site of the 26/11 terrorist attack, to test the preparedness of security forces in case of an emergency. The drill involved demonstrations on fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving injured civilians.

Preparations have been made for mock drills at six places in Jharkhand on Wednesday, amid India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, an official said. The three-hour mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts -- Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj -- in association with civil defence organisations from 4 pm, he said.

Authorities in Kashmir are set to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on Wednesday at around 4 pm in the valley, said the official handle of the Srinagar Police on Tuesday while urging the public to cooperate and remain calm during the exercise.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorist training camps destroyed with precision: Rajnath
LIVE! Terrorist training camps destroyed with precision: Rajnath

India cautions Chinese media over 'Op Sindoor' posts
India cautions Chinese media over 'Op Sindoor' posts

The Indian Embassy in Beijing has warned China's state-run tabloid Global Times to verify information before spreading it on social media. The embassy accused the publication of spreading disinformation about Indian military strikes on...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K
12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 28 persons were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD