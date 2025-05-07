Sirens blare across many states as mock drills begin

16:49

A mock drill at Khan Market





Under the nationwide mega civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', mock drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out. PCR vans and fire engines were stationed at multiple locations while there was a heavy deployment of security personnel and civil defence volunteers.





At Khan Market, alarm sirens were played and people were asked to run as part of the evacuation drill that was carried out. In Chandni Chowk, a mock drill was carried out in the presence of civil defence volunteers, personnel and NCC cadets. Alarm sirens were blaring in the market area as the evacuation drill began at Chandni Chowk near Town Hall, prompting people to run towards safer places.





A civil defence team from Central Railway on Wednesday conducted a mock drill at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, one of the busiest stations and the site of the 26/11 terrorist attack, to test the preparedness of security forces in case of an emergency. The drill involved demonstrations on fire safety measures, methods for extinguishing fires, procedures to follow during air strikes, and techniques for rescuing and reviving injured civilians.



Preparations have been made for mock drills at six places in Jharkhand on Wednesday, amid India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, an official said. The three-hour mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts -- Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj -- in association with civil defence organisations from 4 pm, he said.

Authorities in Kashmir are set to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on Wednesday at around 4 pm in the valley, said the official handle of the Srinagar Police on Tuesday while urging the public to cooperate and remain calm during the exercise.

Blaring sirens, residents rushing to safer places, injured people being carried away on stretchers -- these were some of the scenes witnessed across the 55 locations where mock security drills were carried out by authorities in the national capital.