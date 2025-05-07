HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex, Nifty see high volatility after India avenges Pahalgam attack

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
10:00
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed high volatility in early trade on Wednesday after India launched missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Markets faced extreme volatile trends during the early trade. 

The Sensex hit the day's high of 80,844.63 and an intra-day low of 79,937.48. The Nifty hit a high of 24,449.60 and a low of 24,220. Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Were IAF's Rafale fighter jets downed in Op Sindoor?
LIVE! Were IAF's Rafale fighter jets downed in Op Sindoor?

Op Sindoor: India avenges Pahalgam, hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK
Op Sindoor: India avenges Pahalgam, hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK

Sources added that the strikes on all nine targets were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring Operation Sindoor closely.

Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade...

Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak

'We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past'

7 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
7 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor

Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district, officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD