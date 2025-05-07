Sensex, Nifty see high volatility after India avenges Pahalgam attack

10:00





The Sensex hit the day's high of 80,844.63 and an intra-day low of 79,937.48. The Nifty hit a high of 24,449.60 and a low of 24,220. Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed high volatility in early trade on Wednesday after India launched missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Markets faced extreme volatile trends during the early trade.