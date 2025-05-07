HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready to 'wrap' tensions if India de-escalates: Pak def min

Wed, 07 May 2025
13:21
Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday. His remarks came hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

Asif was reported as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked. "We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he said. 

Regarding the possibility of talks, the minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media interaction said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes by India. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his armed forces know very well how to deal with the enemy". "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given, he said. "We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives, he added. -- PTI

