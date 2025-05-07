HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul praises army for launching Op Sindoor

Wed, 07 May 2025
10:03
Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) praised the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor, initiating precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. 

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" Gandhi posted on X. Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We are proud of our Army. If someone threatens Indian citizens, they will meet the same fate. Our Army has proven that again. On the night of April 22, we (Congress) said that we would stand with the government. If someone threatens India, we will support what the government decides. The country stands united." -- ANI

Sources added that the strikes on all nine targets were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring Operation Sindoor closely.

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade...

'We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past'

Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district, officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured.

