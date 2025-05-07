HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM chairs meeting of Union Cabinet

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
14:05
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to destroy terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

He will also chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which will take stock of the evolving situation, sources said. The meeting is also likely to pass a resolution on the overnight operation carried out by the defence forces, the sources said.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. 

The prime minister had earlier given full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed. Before the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval briefed the prime minister on the situation. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor
LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'
'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'

'We should not just react when a terror attack happens on our soil.''Our approach should be continuous and a launch pad should be destroyed the moment it comes up.'

Will wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor
Will wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor

Regarding the possibility of talks, the minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD