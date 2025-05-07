HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Perpetrators of Pahalgam attack too should be eliminated: Victim's wife

Wed, 07 May 2025
Reacting to Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces, the wife of Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Sushil Nathaniel on Wednesday said she wanted the four terrorists who killed her husband dead too. 

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. 

Whatever that has happened is right, but those four people (terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack) should also be eliminated," said Nathaniel's wife Jennifer (54), speaking to reporters here. 

"These four people did what even an animal would not do. I just want an account of this and these people should also get the same punishment. These four people should also die," she said. Sushil Nathaniel worked as a manager with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Alirajpur, about 200 km from Indore. -- PTI

