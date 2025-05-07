Pakistanis at Muridke bomb site: Everything is crushed

11:37





Col. Sofiya Qureshi, while addressing the media earlier, presented videos showing destroyed terror camps, including from the Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks - Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training. "Terror site Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, Pakistan, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was targeted by Indian Armed Forces. No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan."

First reaction from Pakistan, Muridke as eyewitness account of India's #OperationSindoor against terror targets inside Pakistan. A local says, "At around 12:45 in the night, one drone came first, followed by three other drones, and they attacked the mosques... everything is crushed."