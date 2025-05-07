HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest strikes

Wed, 07 May 2025
12:35
India has said civilians were not targeted during the strikes
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad -- the head of India's diplomatic mission in the country -- to formally protest India's strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, reports CNN.

"It was conveyed that India's blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations," the ministry said.

LIVE! Jaish chief says 10 family members killed in India attack
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Unlike the surgical strikes and the Balakot air strikes across the LoC, we have gone further inside Pakistan and raised the bar of escalation.'

Govt explains why India launched strikes in Pak, PoK
India carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26...

11, 13, 15. No. Of Days India Took To Act Against Pak
11, 13, 15 are not some random odd numbers but the number of days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to act against Pakistani terror strikes on Indian soil.

At least 26 killed in Indian missile strikes, says Pakistan
Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry in a media interaction said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes on cities in Punjab and PoK."The six locations that India attacked last night... Pakistan lost...

