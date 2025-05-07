Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest strikes

12:35

India has said civilians were not targeted during the strikes





"It was conveyed that India's blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations," the ministry said.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned the Indian charge d'affaires in Islamabad -- the head of India's diplomatic mission in the country -- to formally protest India's strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, reports CNN.