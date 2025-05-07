HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
15:01
A damaged building in Muridke
A damaged building in Muridke
Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK. Shortly after the military strike by India, Pakistani aviation authorities closed the airspace over Islamabad and Lahore and diverted flights to Karachi.

Later, the entire airspace was closed for 48 hours as a precautionary measure. However, aviation authorities reopened the airspace after an eight-hour closure. International and domestic flights resumed this morning, with the majority of them departing from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi or Lahore. 

However, airspace in Lahore was closed again for 24 hours after a brief resumption. A heavy rush was witnessed at the Jinnah Airport in Karachi as delayed international and domestic flights took off or landed there. A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said that flights from West Asian countries and other destinations are now fully operational as per schedule. He added that domestic flights had also become operational until further notice. 

The spokesperson said an Uzbekistan Airlines flight from Tashkent had reached New Delhi via Lahore. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor
LIVE! Pakistan closes airspace for 48 hrs after Op Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

TRF's Sajjad Gul is mastermind behind Pahalgam attack
TRF's Sajjad Gul is mastermind behind Pahalgam attack

Sheikh Sajjad Gul, the head of Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), has been identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in April. Gul, who is based in Pakistan, has a history of...

'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'
'Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'

'We should not just react when a terror attack happens on our soil.''Our approach should be continuous and a launch pad should be destroyed the moment it comes up.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD