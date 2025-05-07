HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak says Indian missile hits its territory; scrambles jets

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
02:34
image
Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside Pakistani territory -- Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur, the Express Tribune reported.  

According to director general of inter-services public relations, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes caused the martyrdom of one child, while a man and a woman sustained serious injuries.  

During a late-night press briefing, DG ISPR stated, "Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."  

He confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had scrambled jets in response. 

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan."  

Lt Gen Chaudhry added that Pakistan's response would come at its discretion. "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing." -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK

All together nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been targeted, and our actions have been focused and measured and non-escalatory in nature, the government said.

IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow
IAF's 2-day mega drill along Pak border from tomorrow

The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day mega military exercise along the border with Pakistan from Wednesday that will involve all the frontline fighter jets including Rafale, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft. The exercise is taking place...

India set for massive mock drill today amid tension
India set for massive mock drill today amid tension

How to conduct the mock exercise with active public participation of people was discussed threadbare at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. Top civil and police officers of the country participated in the...

Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi
Ab Bharat ka pani Bharat ke haq mein bahega: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that India's water will no longer flow outside the country but will be utilized in the nation's interest, a statement seemingly directed at Pakistan following his government's decision to...

'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'
'Pakistan Can't Sustain A Long War'

'Pakistan is economically very weak and will not be able to sustain a war for long.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD