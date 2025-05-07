Pak says Indian missile hits its territory; scrambles jets

02:34





According to director general of inter-services public relations, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the strikes caused the martyrdom of one child, while a man and a woman sustained serious injuries.





During a late-night press briefing, DG ISPR stated, "Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."





He confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had scrambled jets in response.





"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan."





Lt Gen Chaudhry added that Pakistan's response would come at its discretion. "Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing." -- ANI

Pakistan's military on Wednesday confirmed that Indian missile strikes hit three locations inside Pakistani territory -- Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur, thereported.