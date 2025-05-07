Pak PM: Treacherous enemy launched attacked 5 places

10:34





"Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination."

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on X: "The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished. Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack -- a resolute response is already underway. The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken.