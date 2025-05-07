HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak PM tasks military to 'avenge lives of innocents'

Wed, 07 May 2025
15:53
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked his country's military to enact "self-defense' with 'corresponding actions,' hours after India launched a barrage of deadly strikes early Wednesday, according to his office.

Sharif called on Pakistan's Armed Forces to "avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives,' after an emergency National Security Commitee (NSC) meeting on Wednesday.

India's military had struck sites in both Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, killing at least 26 people -- including a 3-year-old girl -- and wounding at least 46 other people, reports CNN.

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty,' the readout from the NSC meeting said.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard," the statement added.

"The nation stands galvanized and resolute in the face of any further aggression."

New Delhi said it launched the attack in response to a deadly massacre in  Kashmir on April 22. Gunmen killed more than two dozen people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad repeatedly denied involvement in the attack.

Since then, both parties have leveled warring rhetoric, rupturing already fractious relations between the two neighbors and escalating fears of all-out fighting.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility
LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility

Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'

'India has been preparing for the last 15 days... it won't be easy for Pakistan if it tries to dominate escalation.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval
India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval

Doval briefed his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with...

12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K
12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 28 persons were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

