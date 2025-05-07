Pahalagam terror attack victim's daughter welcomes 'Operation Sindoor'

10:16

Amit Shah meeting the family of the victims of the Pahalgam attack. File pic





The "Operation Sindoor" seems to be a reply from the women of India through the army and the government, she said. She also extended a "big salute" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army and the union government for the missile strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Arathy's father was killed by terrorists in front of her while holidaying in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.





While talking to PTI videos at her home in Edappally, the woman said the loss they suffered cannot be compensated by anyone. But, this news is a kind of relief from the government, and the army who have done this, she said.





"When the news came out in the morning, it was a kind of relief...and a comforting situation for all of us in the family," she said. Arathy said there won't be any other suitable title for the strikes other than "Operation Sindoor".





"Obviously, it is the apt name, but I don't think wiping the tears will happen. The loss, which had been inflicted, it won't be compensated. The title, 'Operation Sindoor', seems to be like a reply from the women of India through the army and the government," she said. Expressing happiness that India targeted and chose terror camps for attack, Arathy said, "It shows what India is."





"The message to Pakistan is clear... Think twice before act. This is the reply India will be giving," she added. While talking to reporters earlier, she said there could have been no befitting reply other than this to the terrorism which had killed our fathers, brothers or husbands in front of us.





"So, a big salute for those who have done this operation. A big thank you to the government, the Prime Minister and the army people who have been working for this operation...who have been behind it continuously," she said. Arathy also said she and her family are praying for the Army.





"Let all Indians see a comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," she added.





Himanshi's husband was one of those killed in the terror attack, and a picture of her sitting beside his lifeless body with a crestfallen face turned out to be the defining image of the deadly incident. -- PTI

