Follow Rediff on:      
Operation Sindoor: US mission issues security alert in Pak

Wed, 07 May 2025
11:53
Col. Sofiya Qureshi described each of the terror camps India destroyed
The US Mission in Pakistan on Wednesday issued a security alert advising American citizens to leave areas of active conflict, saying it is "closely monitoring developments" following Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. 

The security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace', said, "We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments. 

"US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, and the US Department of State's 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally, the alert said. We are also aware that airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled," it added. 

Through the alert, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan advised American citizens to "depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place. It said that US citizens should exercise caution and leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities, shelter in place if they cannot relocate, review personal security plan, keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities." 

In March, the US State Department issued a travel advisory to reconsider travel to Pakistan "due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. "Do Not Travel to: Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, the advisory stated.

