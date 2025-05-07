HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Operation Sindoor brought partial justice, more action needed'

Wed, 07 May 2025
Share:
10:20
image
India's successful Operation Sindoor which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan has brought a sense of justice to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack. 

The father of one of the victims, Bharat Bhushan praised the government for taking timely action against terror elements operating in Pakistan. 

"We are thinking of this, but after bringing the body of my son, we thought that Modi will take some definite steps to control these terrorist attacks, and definitely the Government of India has done it," said Channaveerappa, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Bharat Bhushan, while reacting to the developments under Operation Sindoor. 

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arranged meetings with the Army, Air Force and Navy and had taken good decisions. "Yesterday night they attacked the nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, and killed many people there, and I heard that there are about 100 people died in this attack, mostly terrorists," he added.

"They are trained well there, and they are doing all this," he said, referring to terrorist training in Pakistan. "And even border areas between India and Pakistan, our Army is alert and doing good thing, controlling terrorists."

When asked about justice, he said, "Being a father... do you think justice sought through this sir? Definitely, some 50% justice is okay, but real thing is, some more of these terrorists are escaping, and their hideouts are also not find out till now, so we have to find out the hideouts of the terrorists, and also we have to kill those who escaped from their hideouts."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Were IAF's Rafale fighter jets downed in Op Sindoor?
LIVE! Were IAF's Rafale fighter jets downed in Op Sindoor?

Op Sindoor: India avenges Pahalgam, hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK
Op Sindoor: India avenges Pahalgam, hits 9 sites in Pak, PoK

Sources added that the strikes on all nine targets were successful and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring Operation Sindoor closely.

Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade...

Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak

'We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past'

7 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor
7 civilians killed in Pak shelling in J-K post Op Sindoor

Among the deceased was a woman whose house was hit by a mortar shell in Mankote area of Poonch district, officials said. Her 13-year-old daughter was injured.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD