Operation Sindoor Bharat's response to Pahalgam: HM

Wed, 07 May 2025
10:04
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the 'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam. Shah's remarks came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. 

The strike was codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor'. The home minister said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

"Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam," he wrote on 'X'. The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 people were killed. PTI

