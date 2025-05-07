HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Op Sindoor has avenged my son's killing: Father of Pahalgam ponywalla

Wed, 07 May 2025
15:15
Father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywalla who sacrificed his life while protecting the tourists during the Pahlalgam terror attack, said on Wednesday that the military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have avenged his son's killing. Shah's family expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the retaliatory action.

"I am very happy today that the forces and (PM Narendra) Modi have avenged the killing of 26 persons. It makes me happy that those (victims) will rest in peace today," Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, told PTI videos here. 

Shah's brother, Syed Nawshad, said the prime minister has delivered his family and the families of the other 25 victims justice. "Now, my brother, and 25 other innocents will rest in peace. When I came to know this morning that Modi has avenged the killings, it made me happy. We have got justice now, and we are very happy," Nawshad said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility
LIVE! World to India, Pak: De-escalate, restraint, end hostility

Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'

'India has been preparing for the last 15 days... it won't be easy for Pakistan if it tries to dominate escalation.'

Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed
Op Sindoor: 10 family members, 4 aides of JeM chief killed

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur. The statement attributed to Azhar said...

India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval
India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval

Doval briefed his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with...

12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K
12 including 4 children killed in Pak shelling in J-K

The worst-hit in the Pakistani shelling was Poonch district which accounted for all the civilian deaths, the officials said, adding 28 persons were also injured and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

