Op Sindoor has avenged my son's killing: Father of Pahalgam ponywalla

"I am very happy today that the forces and (PM Narendra) Modi have avenged the killing of 26 persons. It makes me happy that those (victims) will rest in peace today," Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, told PTI videos here.





Shah's brother, Syed Nawshad, said the prime minister has delivered his family and the families of the other 25 victims justice. "Now, my brother, and 25 other innocents will rest in peace. When I came to know this morning that Modi has avenged the killings, it made me happy. We have got justice now, and we are very happy," Nawshad said.

Father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywalla who sacrificed his life while protecting the tourists during the Pahlalgam terror attack, said on Wednesday that the military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have avenged his son's killing. Shah's family expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the retaliatory action.